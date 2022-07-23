Cancer is a disease marked by uncontrolled cell division, leading to the formation of tumors, which are abnormal masses of tissue. Understanding the two primary types of tumors is essential for grasping the implications of cancer on health. The first type, malignant tumors, consists of cancerous cells that can migrate to other organs, a process known as metastasis. This characteristic makes malignant tumors particularly dangerous, as they can create secondary tumors in different parts of the body, resulting in severe health complications.

In contrast, benign tumors are non-cancerous growths that do not metastasize. These tumors remain localized and are typically encapsulated, meaning they are surrounded by a protective layer of tissue that keeps them contained. While benign tumors can still cause health issues, they are generally less threatening than malignant tumors.

Key differences between malignant and benign tumors include their growth rates and behavior. Malignant tumors tend to grow rapidly and are non-capsulated, allowing them to invade surrounding tissues. In contrast, benign tumors grow more slowly and are encapsulated, which prevents them from spreading to other areas of the body.

In summary, recognizing the distinctions between malignant and benign tumors is crucial for understanding cancer's impact on the body. The next topic will delve into specific genes that regulate the cell cycle, further illuminating the mechanisms behind cancer development.