The kidneys play a crucial role in filtering blood and removing waste products, receiving approximately one-fourth of the total cardiac output. Blood enters the kidneys through the renal artery and exits via the renal vein. Understanding the anatomy of the kidney's blood supply is essential for grasping how these organs function.

Within the renal cortex, the renal arteries branch into afferent arterioles, which are responsible for delivering blood to the renal corpuscle. A helpful mnemonic to remember this is that "afferent" means to "arrive." The afferent arterioles lead to the glomerular capillaries, forming a structure known as the glomerulus. After filtration occurs in the glomerulus, blood is drained by the efferent arterioles, which can be remembered by the phrase "efferent exit." This blood then enters a network of capillaries that differ between cortical and juxtamedullary nephrons.

In cortical nephrons, the efferent arterioles supply peritubular capillaries that surround the renal tubule, facilitating the reabsorption of water and solutes. In contrast, juxtamedullary nephrons have efferent arterioles that form the vasa recta, a straight network of capillaries that run parallel to the nephron loops. The vasa recta play a vital role in concentrating urine, which is a key function of juxtamedullary nephrons.

In summary, the renal artery is the primary source of blood supply to the kidneys, while the renal vein is responsible for blood exit. Afferent arterioles bring blood into the nephron, and efferent arterioles allow it to exit. The peritubular capillaries are essential for reabsorption around the renal tubule, and the vasa recta are crucial for urine concentration in juxtamedullary nephrons. Understanding these components is fundamental to comprehending kidney function and the overall process of blood filtration.