The organization of sensory pathways is crucial for understanding how we perceive our environment. The somatosensory system specifically serves the body wall and limbs, and it is essential to distinguish between two types of senses: special senses and general senses. Special senses, such as vision, hearing, taste, smell, and equilibrium, are associated with complex sense organs located primarily in the head, including the eyes, ears, nose, and tongue.

In contrast, general senses encompass a broader range of sensory receptors, often referred to as simple receptors. These include sensations related to touch, such as pain, temperature, vibration, pressure, and proprioception. Proprioception is particularly important as it allows individuals to be aware of their body position in space and to coordinate movement effectively.

The somatosensory system operates at three levels of neural integration. The first level is the receptor level, where sensory receptors, such as muscle spindles and joint kinesthetic receptors, detect information from both the internal and external environments. These receptors are distributed throughout the skin, muscles, and joints, sending sensory information to the next level.

The second level is the circuit level, which involves the processing of sensory information in ascending pathways. This information travels through afferent nerves to reach the central nervous system (CNS). The final level is the perceptual level, where processing occurs in cortical areas of the brain. Here, the thalamus acts as a sensory relay station, directing information to the somatosensory cortex. At this stage, the brain determines which sensory information becomes conscious awareness and how to respond behaviorally.

Understanding these three levels of the somatosensory system is fundamental for grasping how we interpret and react to sensory stimuli in our environment.