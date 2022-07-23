The ovaries are essential paired organs in the female reproductive system, located on either side of the uterus. Their primary functions include the production and storage of oocytes, which are immature eggs. It is important to note that while many diagrams depict the uterine tubes and ovaries as connected, in reality, they are not in direct contact. Both structures are suspended within the peritoneal cavity by distinct ligaments.

Each ovary consists of three main components: the inner medulla, the outer cortex, and the ovarian follicles. The inner medulla is the innermost region, containing blood vessels and nerves. Surrounding this is the outer cortex, which houses the ovarian follicles and developing gametes, specifically the oocytes. The ovarian follicles are sac-like structures that enclose the oocyte, surrounded by layers of cells that support its development.

As the follicles mature, they undergo a process known as ripening, where they increase in size due to the accumulation of cells. Eventually, a mature follicle will burst during ovulation, releasing the oocyte into the peritoneal cavity. After ovulation, the site of rupture heals, often leaving behind small scars on the ovarian surface, particularly noticeable in older women.

This overview of ovarian anatomy sets the stage for a deeper exploration of their physiological functions, including the hormonal regulation of the menstrual cycle and the process of gametogenesis.