DNA cloning is the process of creating multiple identical copies of a specific DNA sequence, such as a gene. This technique often involves using bacterial cells, like E. coli, as host cells for replication. Researchers employ a series of biochemical reactions to produce DNA that contains the desired sequence. Once this DNA is synthesized, it can be introduced into a host cell, which will then replicate the DNA during its normal cellular processes.

In a simplified illustration, a scientist creates a DNA molecule with a specific sequence of interest, represented in orange. This DNA is then inserted into the E. coli cell, which responds positively to receiving the new genetic material. As the bacterial cell divides, it clones the inserted DNA, resulting in numerous copies of the specific gene or sequence. This method highlights the efficiency of DNA cloning, as it leverages living cells to amplify genetic material.

Overall, DNA cloning is a fundamental technique in molecular biology that allows for the replication of specific DNA sequences, facilitating various applications in research and biotechnology. As the course progresses, more detailed discussions on the biochemical reactions and methodologies involved in DNA cloning will be explored.