The male reproductive anatomy begins with the scrotum, an external sac that houses the testes. Positioned outside the abdominopelvic cavity, the scrotum plays a crucial role in maintaining an optimal temperature for sperm production, which is ideally around 93 to 96 degrees Fahrenheit, slightly cooler than the body's internal temperature. This temperature regulation is facilitated by two key muscles: the cremaster and dartos muscles.

The cremaster muscle is a skeletal muscle that contracts to draw the scrotum closer to the body, thereby increasing warmth when temperatures drop. Conversely, it relaxes when the scrotum is too warm. The dartos muscle, composed of smooth muscle, contracts to wrinkle the scrotum, reducing its surface area and minimizing heat loss by bringing the testes closer together.

Another important structure is the spermatic cord, a connective tissue sheath that contains blood vessels, nerves, and the vas deferens. This cord serves as a conduit for all structures entering and exiting the scrotum. Additionally, the septum divides the scrotum into two compartments, each housing one testis, ensuring that they are kept separate and protected.

Understanding these components is essential for grasping how the male reproductive system functions, particularly in terms of temperature regulation and the protection of the testes, which are vital for sperm production.