Granulocytes are a crucial component of the innate immune system, classified as white blood cells or leukocytes characterized by visible cytoplasmic granules. These granules contain various compounds essential for protective functions and can be observed under a light microscope. There are three primary types of granulocytes, each distinguished by the staining properties of their granules.

The first type is neutrophils, which possess a nucleus with five lobes and small granules that do not stain well, resulting in a neutral appearance. This characteristic gives them their name, and they are also known as polymorphonuclear neutrophils (PMNs), where "poly" means many and "morphonuclear" refers to their uniquely shaped nucleus. Neutrophils play a vital role in the body's defense against infections.

The second type, eosinophils, have a nucleus with 2 to 3 lobes and larger granules that stain a reddish-orange color. These cells are particularly important in combating parasitic infections and are also involved in allergic reactions.

The third type is basophils, which feature a 2-lobed nucleus and larger granules that stain a dark blue or purple color. Basophils are involved in inflammatory responses and play a role in allergic reactions by releasing histamine and other mediators.

All granulocytes are derived from common myeloid progenitor cells, which originate from hematopoietic stem cells. Understanding the distinct characteristics and functions of neutrophils, eosinophils, and basophils is essential for comprehending their roles in the immune response. As the study progresses, further details about each granulocyte type will be explored.