Conservation biology is a vital field focused on preserving the Earth's species, habitats, and ecosystems to maintain biodiversity. Biodiversity, or biological diversity, encompasses the variety of life forms, including genetic variation within species, the number of species present, and the diversity of ecosystems. Key metrics for assessing biodiversity include genetic diversity, species diversity, and community diversity.

Coral reefs and tropical rainforests are prime examples of highly diverse ecosystems. Coral reefs are known for their rich variety of species, while tropical rainforests are estimated to house about 50% of the world's species. Genetic diversity refers to the total genetic information within a species, highlighting variations among individuals and populations. Species diversity combines two components: species richness, which is the count of different species in a community, and relative abundance, which measures the proportion of each species compared to others.

Endemic species, unique to specific geographic locations, play a crucial role in enhancing species diversity. Protecting these species is essential, as they are not found anywhere else. Islands often host many endemic species due to their isolated environments. An example of a method used to analyze genetic diversity is barcoding, which employs genetic markers to identify whether organisms belong to the same species. For instance, barcoding can differentiate between varieties of wheat based on their genetic makeup.

Genetic diversity is critical for the survival of species. A notable case is that of cheetahs, which suffer from low genetic diversity, making them a threatened species. This lack of genetic variation has led to vulnerabilities in their populations. Madagascar is another significant area for biodiversity, home to numerous endemic species, including ringtail lemurs, which are found nowhere else. The island's unique forests contribute to its status as a biodiversity hotspot, emphasizing the importance of conservation efforts in such rich ecosystems.