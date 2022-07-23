The placenta is a vital temporary organ that facilitates the exchange of oxygen, nutrients, and waste between a mother and her developing fetus. It is formed from both maternal and fetal tissues and is expelled after childbirth. Throughout pregnancy, the placenta plays a crucial role by producing several hormones essential for maintaining the gestational period.

One of the first hormones produced by the placenta is human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG), which begins to be released around 10 to 12 days post-conception. This hormone is significant as it can be detected in modern pregnancy tests, indicating the presence of a developing embryo. In addition to HCG, the placenta also produces estrogen, progesterone, placental lactogen, and relaxin. The production of these hormones starts more gradually and their levels fluctuate throughout pregnancy, contributing to various physiological changes in the mother.

Placentation refers to the process of forming the placenta, which begins during the implantation phase and continues throughout the fetal development period. By the time of delivery, typically around 40 weeks, the placenta can weigh between 1 to 2 pounds, indicating its substantial growth. An interesting aspect of the placenta is its appearance; it is rich in blood vessels, giving it a deep red color similar to that of a liver. This organ remains connected to the baby via the umbilical cord until it is cut after birth.