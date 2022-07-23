Extraembryonic membranes play a crucial role in the early development of the embryo, particularly between weeks 2 and 8 of gestation. These specialized membranes develop outside the embryo and are essential for protecting the conceptus, facilitating nutrient and gas exchange, and aiding in waste removal. Some of these membranes also contribute to the formation of structures within the human body.

The yolk sac is the first extraembryonic membrane to form, originating from the cells of the primitive gut. Unlike in other species, such as chickens, where the yolk sac serves as the primary nutritional source throughout development, in humans, its nutritive function lasts only about 2 to 3 weeks until the placenta takes over. The yolk sac is multifunctional; it contributes to the formation of part of the digestive tract, produces early blood cells, and generates early germ cells, also known as gametes. A helpful mnemonic to remember these functions is "delightful baby giggles," where 'd' stands for digestion, 'b' for blood, and 'g' for gametes.

Next, the amnion forms a transparent membrane around the conceptus, creating the amniotic cavity. This cavity is filled with amniotic fluid, which is initially derived from maternal blood and later includes fetal urine once the kidneys are functional. Amniotic fluid serves several vital functions: it protects the conceptus from trauma by acting as a shock absorber, maintains a consistent temperature crucial for fetal development, and supports symmetrical muscle development by allowing the conceptus to float freely, enabling full range of motion for limb development.

The allantois, another important extraembryonic membrane, is a small pocket of embryonic tissue that forms at the base of the yolk sac. It contributes to the formation of parts of the umbilical cord and surrounding blood vessels, and it also plays a role in developing a portion of the urinary bladder.

By week 5 of development, the structures of these membranes become more recognizable. The amniotic cavity fully surrounds the conceptus, which is now free-floating in amniotic fluid. The yolk sac, positioned externally to the amniotic cavity, begins to integrate into the developing digestive tract. The allantois is visible as a small structure contributing to the early formation of the umbilical cord and urinary bladder.