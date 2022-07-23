Capillaries are the smallest and most numerous blood vessels in the human body, measuring approximately 5 to 10 micrometers in diameter. This size is just sufficient for red blood cells, which are about 7.5 micrometers wide, to pass through in a single file, often requiring them to fold to navigate these narrow passages. Estimates suggest that an average adult has between 20 billion to 100 billion capillaries, highlighting their abundance.
The primary function of capillaries is to facilitate the exchange of substances between the blood and surrounding tissues. This includes the transfer of essential nutrients, such as glucose, and gases like oxygen and carbon dioxide. Structurally, capillaries are characterized by very thin walls composed solely of the tunica intima, which consists of a single layer of endothelial cells and a surrounding basement membrane. This lack of smooth muscle means that capillaries cannot change their diameter through vasoconstriction or vasodilation.
Capillaries do not operate in isolation; they form extensive networks known as capillary beds. These beds consist of numerous interconnected capillaries that allow for efficient blood flow and exchange. Blood flows through these capillary beds, where oxygenated blood enters and exchanges gases and nutrients with tissues, resulting in deoxygenated blood that then collects into venules to return to the heart. Understanding the structure and function of capillaries is crucial for grasping how the circulatory system supports cellular metabolism and overall health.