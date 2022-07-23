Atoms are the fundamental building blocks of matter, and while all atoms of a given element share the same number of protons, they can differ in the number of neutrons. This variation leads to the formation of isotopes, which are defined as atoms of the same element that have the same atomic number (number of protons) but different mass numbers due to differing numbers of neutrons.

The mass number of an atom is calculated by summing the total number of protons and neutrons in its nucleus. For example, carbon has three isotopes: carbon-12, carbon-13, and carbon-14. All three isotopes have 6 protons, which is the atomic number of carbon. However, they differ in their neutron counts: carbon-12 has 6 neutrons, carbon-13 has 7 neutrons, and carbon-14 has 8 neutrons. Consequently, their mass numbers are as follows:

Carbon-12: 6 protons + 6 neutrons = 12

Carbon-13: 6 protons + 7 neutrons = 13

Carbon-14: 6 protons + 8 neutrons = 14

While the mass numbers of these isotopes vary, the atomic mass of an element is the weighted average of the masses of its isotopes, taking into account their relative abundances. For carbon, carbon-12 is the most abundant isotope, comprising about 99% of all carbon atoms. This predominance means that the atomic mass of carbon is very close to 12, specifically 12.011, reflecting the small contributions from the less abundant isotopes.

Understanding isotopes is crucial in various fields, including chemistry and physics, as they play significant roles in nuclear reactions, radiometric dating, and medical applications. The concept of isotopes illustrates the diversity within elements and highlights the importance of neutrons in determining atomic mass.