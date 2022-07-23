Pyruvate oxidation is a crucial step in cellular respiration that occurs in the mitochondrial matrix, following glycolysis, which produces two pyruvate molecules from one glucose molecule. During this process, each pyruvate undergoes oxidation, resulting in the formation of two acetyl CoA molecules, two NADH molecules, and two carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) molecules.

To understand pyruvate oxidation, it's important to note that each pyruvate contains three carbon atoms. As pyruvate is oxidized, it loses electrons, which are transferred to NAD+, converting it into NADH. This electron transfer is essential for energy production. Additionally, one carbon atom from each pyruvate is released as CO 2 , leading to the production of two CO 2 molecules in total.

The remaining carbon atoms from the pyruvate are then attached to coenzyme A (CoA), forming two molecules of acetyl CoA. This process is significant as the acetyl CoA produced will enter the Krebs cycle, the next stage of cellular respiration, where further energy extraction occurs.