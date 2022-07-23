B lymphocytes, commonly known as B cells, are crucial components of the adaptive immune system, specifically involved in humoral immunity. This form of immunity targets and eliminates extracellular pathogens, which are harmful microorganisms located outside host cells. B cells achieve this by producing antibodies, specialized proteins that identify and neutralize these pathogens.

To understand the activation of B cells, it's essential to recognize the role of antigen-presenting cells (APCs), such as dendritic cells. These cells express Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC) class I and class II molecules, enabling them to activate both cytotoxic and helper T cells. When helper T cells are activated, they can subsequently stimulate B cells, initiating their immune response.

In the immune system, B cells develop in the bone marrow, one of the primary lymphoid organs, while T cells mature in the thymus. Once fully developed, naive B cells migrate to secondary lymphoid organs, where they await activation. A naive B cell has not yet encountered an antigen, but upon exposure, it can internalize, process, and present the antigen on its MHC class II molecules. This presentation allows effector helper T cells to recognize the antigen and release cytokines, which are signaling molecules that activate the B cell.

Upon activation, B cells undergo proliferation, creating clones, and differentiate into two main types: memory B cells and plasma cells. Memory B cells are vital for providing long-term immunity and a quicker response during subsequent infections. In contrast, plasma cells are the effector B cells responsible for producing and secreting antibodies. These antibodies perform various immune functions, including neutralizing pathogens and marking them for destruction by other immune cells.

As the course progresses, further details regarding the activation of B cells, their differentiation into memory and plasma cells, and the specific roles of the antibodies produced will be explored. Understanding these processes is fundamental to grasping how the immune system effectively combats infections.