Carcinogens are substances that can induce DNA damage, potentially leading to cancer. Understanding the two main types of carcinogens is crucial for grasping how cancer develops. The first type, known as initiators, directly damage DNA, causing mutations. These mutations can accumulate over time, contributing to the onset of cancer. The second type, tumor promoters, do not cause mutations themselves but enhance the growth of cells that already have mutated DNA. This distinction is important because cancer typically arises from a combination of multiple mutations and other contributing factors, including proteins and extracellular elements.

For instance, a tumor initiator interacts with DNA, leading to damage. If there is a deficiency in the DNA repair system, such as a lack of calcium that signals for repair, the damaged DNA may not be adequately repaired, resulting in further mutations and ultimately cancer. Key factors contributing to DNA damage include the loss of DNA repair mechanisms, telomere shortening, and viral genome integration. Telomeres, which are protective caps at the ends of chromosomes, can shorten over time, indicating DNA damage. Additionally, certain viruses, like human papillomavirus (HPV) and hepatitis viruses, can integrate their genomes into host DNA, causing further damage.

Common examples of carcinogens include tobacco, which is known to directly damage DNA, and various viruses that can lead to cancer. Lifestyle choices, such as diet and exercise, also play a role in cancer prevention, although these factors can be more controversial. Overall, a healthy lifestyle may help reduce the risk of cancer in the population.