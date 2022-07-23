The spine, also known as the vertebral column, is a crucial component of the axial skeleton, consisting of 24 vertebrae along with the sacrum and coccyx. The vertebral column is divided into distinct regions, each characterized by specific vertebrae types. The cervical vertebrae, located in the neck, comprise seven vertebrae labeled C1 through C7. The first two cervical vertebrae, C1 (the atlas) and C2 (the axis), are unique; the atlas supports the head, while the axis allows for rotational movement of the head.
Moving down the spine, the thoracic vertebrae, totaling twelve, are found in the chest region and are notable for articulating with the ribs, labeled T1 through T12. Below the thoracic region are the five lumbar vertebrae (L1 through L5), which are the largest and thickest, designed to bear significant weight. The sacrum, a single bone formed from five fused vertebrae, connects the spine to the pelvis, while the coccyx, or tailbone, typically consists of four fused vertebrae.
The spine is not a straight structure; it features four natural curvatures that enhance its strength and flexibility: the cervical curve, thoracic curve, lumbar curve, and sacral curve. These curves allow the spine to absorb shock and provide a spring-like quality, preventing rigidity. Between each vertebra are intervertebral discs made of cartilage and connective tissue, which cushion the vertebrae and allow for limited movement. Notably, intervertebral discs are absent between the atlas and axis, facilitating the unique rotational movement of the head.