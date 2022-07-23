The normal microbiota, also known as the microbiome, consists of the diverse population of resident microbes that inhabit our bodies, playing a crucial role in maintaining health. This microbiome is integral to the first line of defense in innate immunity, particularly during and after childbirth, as humans acquire their microbiota from their mothers and the environment.

One of the primary functions of the normal microbiota is to protect against pathogenic microbes. It achieves this by blocking attachment sites that these harmful microbes would otherwise use to invade the body. Additionally, certain members of the microbiota produce toxic substances that can directly inhibit the growth of pathogenic bacteria, further enhancing our immune defense.

However, the balance of the normal microbiota can be disrupted, particularly through the use of antibiotics, which can lead to an increased susceptibility to infections. This highlights the importance of maintaining a healthy microbiome for overall immune function.

To support the normal microbiota, probiotics and prebiotics are often utilized. Probiotics are live microbial cultures that, when ingested, can enhance the microbiome's health. In contrast, prebiotics are substances that promote the growth of these beneficial microbes, often consumed alongside probiotics to maximize their effects.

In summary, the normal microbiota serves as a vital first line of defense against pathogens, contributing to immune development and protection. Understanding the roles of probiotics and prebiotics can further aid in maintaining a healthy microbiome, which is essential for overall health and immunity.