Blood is a specialized liquid connective tissue that plays a vital role in the cardiovascular system, which includes the heart, blood vessels, and the blood itself. It is unique as the only liquid tissue in the body and is characterized by its red color, which varies based on oxygen content. Oxygen-rich blood appears bright red, while oxygen-poor blood is darker. Blood is also viscous, denser, and stickier than water, with a slightly alkaline pH ranging from 7.35 to 7.45, essential for the proper functioning of its components.

In an average adult, blood volume ranges from 4 to 6 liters, constituting about 8% of total body mass. Blood serves three primary functions: transport, regulation, and protection. In terms of transport, blood acts as a vehicle for delivering oxygen (O 2 ), nutrients like glucose, and hormones to cells throughout the body. It also carries waste products, such as carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), to elimination sites like the lungs for exhalation.

For regulation, blood helps maintain body temperature by adjusting blood flow to the skin. In cold conditions, blood vessels constrict to reduce heat loss, while in hot conditions, they dilate to facilitate heat loss. Additionally, blood contains buffers that help maintain its optimal pH and proteins that regulate fluid volume within the cardiovascular system, preventing excessive fluid loss to surrounding tissues.

Protection is another critical function of blood. It prevents blood loss through clot formation after injuries, thanks to specific proteins that promote coagulation. Furthermore, blood contains immune cells that defend against infections by targeting pathogens. Understanding these functions highlights the essential role blood plays in sustaining life and maintaining homeostasis in the body.