Cleavage is a crucial developmental process that occurs around days 2 to 3 after conception, characterized by a series of rapid mitotic divisions. These divisions produce genetically identical cells known as blastomeres. During cleavage, the number of cells increases significantly, while their size decreases. This reduction in cell size is beneficial as it enhances the surface area-to-volume ratio, allowing for more efficient absorption of nutrients and oxygen, which is vital for cell health.

The increase in cell number is essential for establishing a solid foundation for the developing conceptus. Imagine constructing a house: having many small bricks is far more manageable than working with a single large slab of granite. Similarly, a multitude of smaller cells facilitates the complex process of development.

Throughout cleavage, the embryo is encased in the zona pellucida, which serves as a protective barrier, akin to an eggshell. On day 2, the embryo starts at a 2-cell stage and progresses to a 4-cell stage by the end of the day, all while traveling through the uterine tube. By day 3, the embryo reaches an 8-cell stage and culminates at a 16-cell stage, often referred to as a morula, which means "little mulberry." This transition marks an exciting moment as the conceptus begins to leave the uterine tube and enter the uterine cavity.

In summary, cleavage is a vital phase of embryonic development involving rapid mitotic divisions that produce blastomeres, setting the stage for further development of the conceptus.