The neuron is the fundamental cell of the nervous system, responsible for generating and conducting electrical impulses. It consists of three primary structural components: dendrites, the cell body (or soma), and the axon. Each part plays a crucial role in the neuron's function.

Dendrites are tree-like extensions that receive incoming electrical signals from other neurons. They act as the entry point for information, allowing the neuron to process various stimuli. A helpful mnemonic to remember this is that "signals enter via the dendrites," emphasizing the 'en' in both "enter" and "dendrites."

The cell body, or soma, contains the nucleus and most of the organelles necessary for the neuron's metabolic activities. It integrates the signals received from the dendrites and prepares to transmit an outgoing signal.

The axon is a long, thin projection that conducts outgoing electrical signals away from the cell body. This structure can be remarkably lengthy, sometimes extending several feet in certain neurons. To remember its function, think of "axon" as associated with "away," indicating that it transmits signals away from the neuron.

When an electrical impulse is initiated, it travels through the neuron in a specific sequence: starting at the dendrites, moving through the cell body, and finally traveling down the axon to reach neighboring neurons or muscle cells. This pathway is essential for communication within the nervous system, allowing for rapid responses to stimuli.

Understanding the structure and function of neurons is vital for grasping how the nervous system operates, as these cells are integral to all neural communication.