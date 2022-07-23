The lungs are elastic organs that change size in response to the thoracic cavity's movements. Despite their passive nature, they remain open due to a balance of inward and outward forces. The natural tendency of the lungs is to collapse, which can lead to conditions like a collapsed lung if these forces are not properly balanced.

Inward forces that contribute to lung collapse include elastic recoil and surface tension. The lungs contain collagen and elastin, proteins that provide structural support and elasticity. Collagen acts like a strong rope, while elastin behaves like a rubber band, always trying to return to its smallest size. Additionally, surface tension within the alveoli, caused by fluid covering their surfaces, tends to pull the alveoli together, further promoting lung collapse. This surface tension is mitigated by surfactant, a substance produced by the body that reduces surface tension, similar to how soap reduces tension in water.

On the other hand, outward forces help keep the lungs inflated. A key factor in this process is intrapleural pressure, which is the pressure within the pleural cavity surrounding the lungs. The pleural cavity consists of two membranes: the visceral pleura, which is attached to the lung, and the parietal pleura, which is attached to the chest wall. Between these membranes is a small amount of fluid that creates adhesion, allowing the lungs and chest wall to move smoothly against each other.

When the chest wall expands, it creates a negative pressure in the pleural cavity, akin to suction. This negative pressure resists the inward forces of elastic recoil and surface tension, preventing the lungs from collapsing. Essentially, as the chest wall pulls away from the lungs, the absence of air in the pleural cavity creates a vacuum effect, maintaining lung inflation. Thus, the balance of these forces is crucial for proper lung function and respiratory mechanics.