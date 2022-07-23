The human skeleton is divided into two main parts: the axial skeleton, which includes the bones along the body's center, and the appendicular skeleton, which consists of the bones of the limbs. Connecting these two sections are the girdles, specifically the pectoral girdle, also known as the shoulder girdle. This girdle plays a crucial role in attaching the arms to the axial skeleton, despite being classified as part of the appendicular skeleton.

The pectoral girdle is composed of two primary bones: the clavicle and the scapula. The clavicle, commonly referred to as the collarbone, is easily identifiable and can be felt by tracing from the sternum to the shoulder. It has a blunt end that articulates with the sternum and a flatter end that connects to the scapula at the acromion process. The term "clavicle" derives from the Latin word for "key," reflecting its shape.

The scapula, or shoulder blade, is located on the back and is visible when observing arm movements. It articulates with the clavicle and the humerus, the upper arm bone. The acromion process is a notable feature of the scapula, forming the tip of the shoulder and serving as the point of articulation with the clavicle. The glenoid cavity, a shallow depression on the scapula, serves as the socket for the ball-and-socket joint with the humerus, allowing for a wide range of motion in the shoulder. This unique structure contributes to the shoulder being the most mobile joint in the body.

Movement of the shoulder girdle is facilitated by the scapula's limited articulation with other bones, allowing it to move freely as the arms are raised or rotated. This mobility is contrasted with the pelvic girdle, where the hip bones provide stability but less movement. Understanding the anatomy and function of the pectoral girdle is essential for appreciating how the upper limbs connect and interact with the rest of the body.