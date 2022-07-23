Cytotoxic T cells, also known as TC cells, play a crucial role in the immune response by targeting and eliminating infected host cells. These cells are particularly effective against cells presenting intracellular pathogens, such as viruses, on their MHC class I molecules. When a cytotoxic T cell encounters an infected cell displaying immunogenic microbial antigens, it initiates a process that leads to apoptosis, or programmed cell death, of the infected cell.

Healthy, uninfected cells present non-immunogenic self-made peptides on their MHC class I molecules, which do not trigger an immune response. This distinction is vital, as cytotoxic T cells become anergic, or unresponsive, when they interact with these healthy cells. In contrast, infected cells present antigens that elicit an immune response, allowing cytotoxic T cells to recognize and respond to the threat.

Upon binding to an infected cell, cytotoxic T cells release various proteins, including proteases and perforin. Proteases are enzymes that degrade cellular proteins, while perforin forms pores in the infected cell's membrane. These pores facilitate the entry of proteases, leading to the degradation of essential proteins within the infected cell, ultimately inducing apoptosis. This mechanism allows for the controlled elimination of infected cells without exposing pathogens to surrounding healthy cells.

Additionally, cytotoxic T cells can secrete cytokines, which are signaling molecules that enhance the immune response by activating macrophages and increasing antigen presentation on dendritic cells. This communication amplifies the overall immune response, ensuring a robust defense against pathogens.

In summary, cytotoxic T cells are essential for identifying and eliminating infected cells through apoptosis, thereby controlling the spread of intracellular pathogens while maintaining the integrity of healthy cells. Understanding the functions of these cells is fundamental to grasping the broader mechanisms of the immune system.