Gregor Mendel, an Austrian monk and scientist, is recognized as the father of genetics due to his pioneering experiments with pea plants. These plants served as a model organism, which is a non-human species used to gain insights into biological processes applicable to other organisms, including humans. Mendel's work laid the foundation for understanding heredity and genetic variation.

In his studies, Mendel introduced the concept of characters, which are inherited features that can vary among individuals. For instance, in pea plants, characters such as plant height and flower color exemplify these inherited features. Within each character, Mendel identified traits, which are the specific variants of a character. For example, the character of plant height can have traits like short or tall, while flower color can be represented by traits such as white or purple.

To further clarify, consider the following characters and their corresponding traits in pea plants:

Plant Height: Short or Tall

Short or Tall Flower Color: White or Purple

White or Purple Pea Color: Green or Yellow

Green or Yellow Pea Pod Shape: Straight or Bumpy

This distinction between characters and traits is crucial for understanding Mendel's genetic principles. As we delve deeper into Mendel's experiments, we will explore how these concepts contribute to the broader field of genetics and the inheritance patterns observed in various organisms.