Bone marrow is a vital component of the skeletal system, filling the spaces within bones and serving essential functions through two distinct types of tissues: red marrow and yellow marrow. Red marrow is primarily responsible for hematopoiesis, the process of blood cell formation, which includes the production of platelets, red blood cells, and white blood cells. In adults, red marrow is located exclusively in spongy bone, particularly at the ends of long bones, such as the femur. In infants, red marrow is the predominant type, as they require a higher production of blood to support their rapid growth.

As individuals age, the need for constant blood production decreases, leading to a gradual transition from red marrow to yellow marrow. Yellow marrow serves a different purpose; it is primarily a site for triglyceride storage, which is why it appears yellow due to the fat content. Yellow marrow is found in both spongy bone and the medullary cavity, the hollow center of long bones. This cavity is where yellow marrow is often observed when bones are examined or consumed, such as in marrow bones given to pets.

Interestingly, yellow marrow is not static; it can revert to red marrow if the body requires an increased blood supply, demonstrating the dynamic nature of these tissues. In adults, yellow marrow becomes the predominant type, reflecting the body's changing needs over time. Overall, understanding the roles of red and yellow marrow highlights the complex functions of bone marrow in maintaining health and supporting bodily functions.