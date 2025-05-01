Multiple Choice
When determining the directions that molecules will move in external and internal respiration:
4
views
I only.
I and II.
III only.
I, II, and III are true.
When determining the directions that molecules will move in external and internal respiration:
What is the approximate partial pressure of oxygen in the blood as it enters and leaves the capillaries of the alveoli?
What is one difference between air in the alveoli compared to air in the atmosphere?
Which gradient most directly determines the direction that oxygen and carbon dioxide molecules will move between the air in the alveoli and the blood: