Multiple Choice
Wild type fruit flies have red eyes. A white-eyed female fly is crossed with a red-eyed male fly. All of the females from the cross are red-eyed and all of the males, white-eyed. What type of inheritance pattern is this?
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Wild type fruit flies have red eyes. A white-eyed female fly is crossed with a red-eyed male fly. All of the females from the cross are red-eyed and all of the males, white-eyed. What type of inheritance pattern is this?
When Thomas Hunt Morgan crossed red-eyed F1 generation flies to each other, the F2 generation included both red- and white-eyed flies. Remarkably, all the white-eyed flies were male. What was the explanation for this result?