Multiple Choice
The M phase checkpoint ensures that all chromosomes are attached to the mitotic spindle. If this does not happen, cells would most likely be arrested in ________.
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Are located within interphase and allow entry to G0.
Are located within G1, S and G2.
Are located within G1, M and G2.
Are located within G1, M, S and G2.
Are located within all the phases of the cell cycle.
The M phase checkpoint ensures that all chromosomes are attached to the mitotic spindle. If this does not happen, cells would most likely be arrested in ________.