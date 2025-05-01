Multiple Choice
The varicella vaccine, commonly known as the chicken pox vaccine, contains a weakened version of the varicella zoster virus. The weakened version of the varicella zoster virus is the __________ in the vaccination.
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The varicella vaccine, commonly known as the chicken pox vaccine, contains a weakened version of the varicella zoster virus. The weakened version of the varicella zoster virus is the __________ in the vaccination.
A vaccine available to the public should have all the following characteristics except: