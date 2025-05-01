Human Biology
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Nonpolar oxygen gas molecules.
Charged Ca2+ ions
Nonpolar carbon dioxide gas molecules.
Nonpolar water molecules
Charged Na+ ions
b and e only
a, c, and d only
Master Transport Proteins of Facilitated Diffusion with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan
Which of the following processes includes all of the others?
The difference between simple and facilitated diffusion is that facilitated diffusion:
Which of the following does not accurately describe a channel or a carrier?