Multiple Choice
Which example below describes a system that is NOT able to maintain homeostasis?
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A growing child will deposit new bone rapidly until the endocrine system signals the end of puberty.
During the 'fight-or-flight' response, the sympathetic nervous system causes a change in many physiological factors from increased blood pressure to decreased pain response.
Humans typically have 46 total chromosomes, 23 from inherited from their biological mother and 23 from their biological father.
Blood osmolality is maintained by the kidneys in a range from about 290 to 300 mOsm/kg.