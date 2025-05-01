Multiple Choice
The tRNA for which amino acid is the first to enter the ribosome?
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It binds to the stop codon in the A site in place of a tRNA.
It releases the amino acid from its tRNA to allow the amino acid to be added to the growing polypeptide.
It supplies a source of energy for termination of translation and the release of the polypeptide.
It releases the ribosome from the rough endoplasmic reticulum and allows the polypeptide to enter the cytosol.
Which of the following processes is the first event to take place in translation?