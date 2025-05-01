Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a true statement regarding exocytosis?
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Pinocytosis brings only water molecules into the cell, receptor-mediated endocytosis brings in other molecules also
Pinocytosis increases the surface area of the plasma membrane, receptor-mediated endocytosis decreases it
Pinocytosis is nonselective, receptor-mediated endocytosis offers more selectivity
Pinocytosis can concentrate substances from the extracellular fluid, receptor-mediated endocytosis cannot