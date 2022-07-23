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A scientist observes that even after sterilizing a broth, cells reappear in the broth over time. The scientist then asks: 'Why do cells reappear in the broth after sterilization?' and designs/conducts an experiment. Considering this, appropriately label each of the following blanks as either a 'prediction, hypothesis or theory.' ________________: Cells will only appear in the broth exposed to a source of preexisting cells. ________________: Cells appear only when preexisting cells grow & divide; therefore, cells only appear in exposed broths. ________________: All organisms consist of cells & all cells come from preexisting cells.
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