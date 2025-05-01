Multiple Choice
The force driving simple diffusion is ________, while the energy source for active transport is ________.
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Transports 3 potassium ions out of a cell and 2 sodium ions into a cell and produces a molecule of ATP.
Transports 3 sodium ions out of a cell and 2 potassium ions into a cell using energy from ATP hydrolysis.
Transports 3 potassium ions out of a cell and 2 sodium ions into a cell using energy from ATP hydrolysis.
Transports 3 sodium ions out of a cell and 2 potassium ions into a cell and generates an ATP in each cycle.
The force driving simple diffusion is ________, while the energy source for active transport is ________.
Which of the following defines the type of transport by the sodium-potassium pump?