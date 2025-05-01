Multiple Choice
True or false: Most of an ecosystem’s net primary productivity is ultimately used for the growth of primary consumers within the ecosystem.
4
views
Cows (primary consumers, primarily eat grass).
Shrimp (secondary consumers, feed on zooplankton).
Alligators (secondary/tertiary consumers, feed on many species).
Tuna (top predators, feed on predatory fish & invertebrates).
True or false: Most of an ecosystem’s net primary productivity is ultimately used for the growth of primary consumers within the ecosystem.