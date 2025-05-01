Multiple Choice
Skin and mucous membranes are mostly involved in:
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Physical barriers to infection (skin).
Chemical barriers to infection (saliva & stomach acid).
Cells of the innate immune system.
Fever and inflammation.
A and B.
C and D.
A patient consumed food contaminated with pathogenic bacteria. However, the patient did not become ill. The doctor explained to the patient that the acidity of the patient's stomach can kill many organisms, including bacteria. This type of protection would be classified as?