Multiple Choice
A patient comes to you after experiencing multiple infections in a short period of time. Analysis reveals that she has a very low white blood cell count. Which lymphoid organ is likely not functioning correctly?
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T cells are produced in the thymus & B cells are produced in red bone marrow.
T & B cells are both produced in red bone marrow, & they both mature in the thymus.
T & B cells are both produced in red bone marrow, but only T cells mature in the thymus.
T & B cells are both produced in the thymus & also mature in red bone marrow.