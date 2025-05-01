Multiple Choice
Why is it important for erythrocytes to have a high surface area to volume ratio?
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Iron deficiency.
Blood loss.
Deformed hemoglobin.
Excess erythrocytes.
Why is it important for erythrocytes to have a high surface area to volume ratio?
Cynthia lives in Miami, a city at low altitude. She goes on a month-long trip to the Andes Mountain range (at high altitude) where the air pressure is lower and therefore there is less oxygen in each breath she takes. Upon returning to Miami, how might a sample of her blood differ from a sample taken before she left for her trip?