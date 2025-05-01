Multiple Choice
You cross two true breeding lines of petunia. One produces red flowers and the other white flowers. The F1
offspring all show pink flowers. You conclude from this that:
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Each parent is either M or MN.
Each parent must be type M.
Both children are heterozygous for this gene.
Neither parent can have the N allele.
You cross two true breeding lines of petunia. One produces red flowers and the other white flowers. The F1
offspring all show pink flowers. You conclude from this that:
If you look at a blood sample from a person who is heterozygous at the sickle cell locus you will see both normal circular red blood cells and sickle-shaped red blood cells. This is an example of