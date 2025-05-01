True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
In tree thinking, species are organized from low complexity to high complexity.
The cucumber is equally related to the apple and the pear.
The cucumber and the California poppy share a common ancestor at node E.
The most recent common ancestor between the apple and the orange is also the most recent common ancestor of the apple and the California poppy.
The pear and the cucumber are more closely related than the pear and the orange.
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
In tree thinking, species are organized from low complexity to high complexity.
Based on the following simplified tree, which of the following is more closely related to the pear?
Based on the simplified tree below, identify which node represents the most recent common ancestor between pears and cucumbers.