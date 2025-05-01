Multiple Choice
Most people know that ultra-processed fast food is associated with health risks. Why might some people choose to eat it anyway?
I) Convenience
II) Emotion
III) Taste Preference
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Nutrition is generally considered to be one of the most ancient sciences.
Modern nutrition is primarily concerned with eliminating specific dietary deficiencies that lead to disease.
The study of nutrition includes the study of both why we eat what we do and how that food affects our health.
Nutrition has been largely agreed upon and unchanging for the past 30 years.