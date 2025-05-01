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Multiple Choice
Lymph enters the convex side of a lymph node via ___________ lymphatic vessels. It moves through the _________ & then into the ____________. Lymph exits the node at its hilum, via ___________ lymphatic vessels.
A
Efferent; cortex; medulla; afferent.
B
Efferent; medulla; cortex; afferent.
C
Afferent; cortex; medulla; efferent.
D
Afferent; medulla; cortex; efferent.
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