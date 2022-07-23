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Match the correct form of adaptive immunity to the scenarios below. A. Cell-Mediated Immunity. B. Humoral Immunity _____1. A macrophage acting as an APC is activated by a CD4 effector cell. _____2. A naive B cell is activated after binding an antigen and differentiates into a plasma cell. _____3. Responds to exogenous antigens. _____4. Responds to endogenous antigens. _____5. A liver cell infected with a virus undergoes apoptosis when signaled by a CD8 effector cell.
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