Multiple Choice
Which direction would you expect water to move across the cell membrane?
3
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Water molecules across a semi-permeable membrane into a region of low solute concentration
Solute molecules from an area of high concentration to an area of lower concentration
Water molecules across a semi-permeable membrane into a region of high solute concentration
Water molecules inside a cell that can't be transported out
Solute molecules from an area of low concentration to an area of higher concentration