Human Biology
Improve your experience by picking them
Contaminated water.
H. pylori bacteria
Inadequate fiber consumption.
Gluten.
Master Pathologies of the Stomach and Esophagus with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan
Which food or action below is a common trigger for heartburn?
What steps can one take to decrease their risk of constipation?
I) Eat a diet high in protein.
II) Drink plenty of water.
III) Eat a diet high in fiber.
Which nutrient or food is most important for prevention of colorectal cancer?