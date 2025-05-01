Multiple Choice
You look at a slide under the microscope & the tissue has a single layer of cells next to an open surface. The indicated cells are roughly as tall as they are wide. How would you identify these cells?
4
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Stratified cuboidal epithelium.
Simple columnar epithelium.
Stratified columnar epithelium.
Simple cuboidal epithelium.
You look at a slide under the microscope & the tissue has a single layer of cells next to an open surface. The indicated cells are roughly as tall as they are wide. How would you identify these cells?
True or false: stratified squamous epithelium is thicker than simple squamous epithelium.