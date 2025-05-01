Human Biology
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They normally suppress tumor growth.
They enhance tumor growth.
They stimulate normal cell growth and division.
They are underexpressed in cancer cells.
Master Types of Genes Regulating Cell Growth with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan
The difference between benign and malignant tumors is:
When activated by signals in the cell, Protein X can stop cells from growing and dividing into new cells. What type of gene codes for Protein X?