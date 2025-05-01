Multiple Choice
Imagine you’re tracking a water molecule frozen in snow on land. Which of the following is a possible path it could take to eventually end up as part of the ocean?
4
views
Introduce nitrogen-fixing bacteria, which convert nitrogen gas to nitrogen-containing compounds.
Introduce denitrifying bacteria, which convert nitrate to nitrogen gas.
Introduce nitrifying bacteria, which convert nitrate to ammonium.
All of the above.
Imagine you’re tracking a water molecule frozen in snow on land. Which of the following is a possible path it could take to eventually end up as part of the ocean?