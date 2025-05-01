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Multiple Choice
Many phagocytic immune cells such as macrophages and dendritic cells commonly engulf foreign or dangerous materials in the body. If these cells engulf antigens, the cells will present the antigens on their surface. Which immune cells will respond to these 'presented' antigens and trigger an immune response if necessary?
A
B cells.
B
Plasma cells.
C
T cells.
D
Monocytes.
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